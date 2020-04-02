MORE legal opinions after Supreme Court ruling on MDC case

Jonathan Moyo: “It’s unreasonable and absurd in the extreme for a court to find, as the Supreme Court did in the Khupe matter, that the case is water under the bridge & moot; but rule that it will construct a new bridge in the vain hope of recovering the spilled water to give life to a moot cause!”

David Tinashe Hofisi: “Most likely outcome is another split. *MDC* will conform with Court order, *MDC Alliance* will soldier on behind Chamisa. ZANU PF will weaponzie it and say the real legitimacy issues are not in respect of ED but Nelson Chamisa.”

Dewa Mavhinga: “The succession after Tsvangirai’s death generated conflict which effectively split the MDC into two separate groups. The two groups, MDC-T and MDC-A contested the 2018 elections as distinct and separate.

“The MDC-T had its Congress as part of moving on, and elected Hon Khupe as President, & MDC Alliance also had a Congress and elected (Nelson) Chamisa as President.

“At this point, there were two separate entities. If the MDC Alliance was just a coalition before 2018 elections, how come it went on to have a Congress that elected leaders?”

Mduduzi Mathuthu: “An MDC leader says pointless for Thokozani Khupe to make a play for MDC assets because “party has nothing, its only assets are the people.”

“On the MPs, “it’s an absurdity that someone who campaigned against our party now wants to lead the same MPs she opposed.” As we were then!”

Welshman Ncube: “The lie that whomever is the President of the MDCT is President or leader of the MDC Alliance is being propagated by desperate charlatans. Clause 3.1 of the Alliance agreement only provided that Tsvangirai would be the Alliance Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.”

Chalton Hwende: “Our Party is called MDC Alliance the 2.6 Million voters who voted us are aware of the name of the party they voted for.

“We formed it in 2018 and registered it with @ZECzim and participated in the Stolen Election. We have a Constitution, a symbol and a leader Nelson Chamisa.

Alex T Magaisa: “If you are dealing with an authoritarian regime there are two choices: the enabler route or the resistor route. It would be an act of collective foolhardiness if people were to follow the enabler route. I hope most people have the sense to spot a ruse. Don’t be a mug!”

Ishmael Mazorodze: “When you’ve ZANU PF & its compromised institutions fight from your corner, then you should know that your career as a credible opposition voice is finished.

“There’s no way ZANU PF can be sympathetic to genuine opposition. They can do anything to crush real threat @nelsonchamisa.”

Pedzisai Ruhanya: “MDC is neither ZUM, FORUM nor United Parties. Its a monumental party that is denied access to the state by the military not ZANU PF the civilian party.

“It controls 28 out of 32 urban municipalities. It’s not a political party those wannabes working with ZANU PF can destroy. NEVER.”

“They contest and lose and then claim unconstitutionalism. They called for congress. Now want to bounce back through the courts. I can understand Hon Khupe not Mwonzora and Komichi.”