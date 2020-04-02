Hadebe not worried

By Blessing Malinganiza

Yeni Malatyaspor and Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe says he is not worried about form since he is doing all he can at home to keep fit.

Hadebe, who has been doing well in the Turkish league, is still at his base as he awaits for the season to resume.

“I have gym at home and I stay close to the training grounds so I’m always doing individual trainings.

“These trainings are helping me to keep fit the only difference is that l am doing them alone as compared to doing them as a team.

“So l think i am fit and haven’t gained any weight i am doing my workouts religiously not taking advantage that i am at home and nobody is monitoring me.

“I think it takes discipline and professionalism, if you’re professional you can’t say since we are in lockdown l will not train because at the end of the day we are going to go back to the field.

“So one need to be fit at all times,” he said.

The former Chicken Inn player acknowledges that he has missed football.

“Yes l miss football and l miss playing.

“But health comes first, life comes first, this virus is threatening everyone’s life.

“So as much as we want to play, our health comes first.

“We will come back stronger after this, right now l just have to maintain the social distance.”

The Warriors star had a new addition of twins to his family and is sad that he hasn’t been able to see them physically.

“Of course I’m sad that l haven’t been able to see my babies in person.

“But there is nothing I can do, no one is allowed to leave the country and the airport is still closed.

“But we do video calls everyday and the mother sends me pictures of them everyday as well.

“I can’t wait to see them when this is all over,” he said.

Hadebe has encouraged everyone to stay safe from COVID19.

“I want to urge everyone to be safe wherever they are.

“They should make sure that they adhere to all the rules and know that life comes first.

“Everyone should stay at home so that the spreading is minimized.

“We care for life and so so we should do everything to make sure that we preserve it,” he said. H-Metro