Billiat among Africa’s most valuable XI

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat and two Mamelodi Sundowns stars are listed among the most valuable XI based in Africa.

With Billiat said to be one of the highest earners in the Absa Premiership, with seven titles to his name, it comes as no surprise to see the former Sundowns man listed with the continent’s finest.

The Zimbabwe international may have struggled with injuries during the 2019/20 season, but is still regarded as one of the most potent attackers in Africa.

According to Transfermarkt, the Amakhosi star is the third-highest valued player at €1.9 million (R37m) on the continent, only behind Pyramids talisman Abdallah El-Said and Al Ahly’s Mohamed El Shenawy.

The Egypt goalkeeper is ranked as the most valuable with an estimated market valuation of €2.2m (R43m) and he’s joined by Ahly teammates Ali Maaloul, Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Afsha in the XI.

Meanwhile, the Sundowns duo of Thapelo Morena and Andile Jali have both made the line-up among the most highly rated stars in Africa with valuations of €1.4m (R27.5m) and €1.2m (R23.6m) respectively.

Unsurprisingly North Africa dominates the list with Raja Casablanca, Esperance and Pyramids stars making up the rest of the team. — KickOff