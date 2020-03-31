Jaure recovering after delicate surgery

By Grace Chingoma

The specialist doctors attending to Dynamos captain, Partson Jaure, yesterday delivered an impressive report on the recovery of the defender who underwent a delicate head surgery in Harare on Sunday.

Jaure has made progress, following his surgery, and was yesterday moved from the Intensive Care Unit to the High Dependency Unit at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The doctors were quite happy with the significant improvement Jaure has made from Sunday night.

Yesterday, Jaure was responding to the doctors’ signals.

The Warriors defender suffered a skull fracture in car crash a week ago.

Although he is using a small oxygen mask, for ease of breathing, the tube that had been put through his nose has been removed.

Jaure will continue feeding through the drip.

Yesterday, the Dynamos family were happy with the medical report they received after the doctor’s morning routine visit and assessment.

Only his wife has been cleared to visit him due to stringent visiting rules that are prevailing in medical institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaure, who has been admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital since last week, was diagnosed with a depressed skull fracture after undergoing CT scans and needed surgery to speed up his recovery process.

This type of injury refers to a crack that causes the skull to indent or extend into the brain cavity and, in some cases, with potential injury to the brain.

However, in Jaure’s case, initial assessments showed the defender, who had remained semi-conscious for the better part of last week, was out of danger.

The Zimbabwe international received a significant helping hand from fellow national team players based in the Diaspora who pooled together US$5 000 to help meet the skyrocketing hospital bills.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

FUZ president, Desmond Maringwa, alerted the foreign-based players to try and help after visiting Jaure in hospital and seeing the need for them to pool resources to help their colleague.

“I was touched by his condition when I visited him and I thought, as his colleagues, we should try and help because the situation appeared critical,’’ said Maringwa.

“That’s when I reached out to our counterparts in the diaspora and they quickly reacted and said everything would be done through their point man, Ovidy Karuru, who is also their spokesman.

“They showed they really care for each other and that is the spirit we should always display as footballers because we are one family.

“I am humbled by how these guys came through for their brother who is in need of help right now.’’

Maringwa is a former DeMbare star.

His leadership qualities, since taking over as FUZ boss, have led some to suggest he could be a good future ZIFA president.

Dynamos supporters have also started their own crowd funding campaign in solidarity with the Jaure family.

Dynamos said they have been playing their part during this critical time.

Jaure would need, at least eight weeks, to recover from the skull fracture and hope to come back to football.

The 29-year-old was recently appointed captain at Dynamos following his return to the club that catapulted him to stardom about 10 years ago.

Jaure re-joined Dynamos this season from a short stint with Manica Diamonds.

He took over the skipper’s armband from veteran Edward Sadomba, who hung his boots at the end of the 2019 season.

The defender has been actively involved in the club’s pre-season training and, hours before the accident, he featured in a practice game against Division One side Simba Bhora at Motor Action.

Jaure was also appointed captain of the locally-based Warriors who were set for the CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

The tournament however, has been put on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, there are lingering doubts whether he would continue with his professional football career. The Herald