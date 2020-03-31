Dhlakama not worried about Denver

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, says midfielder Denver Mukamba deserves to be treated like any other player in the team as he is now a reformed man.

This comes as the veteran gaffer has given personalised training programmes to his players who have been allowed to be with their families during the lockdown in the country.

With President Mnangagwa issuing a nationwide lockdown order, which started yesterday in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Dhlakama allowed his squad time off from their Mhondoro base.

While Mukamba’s well-documented ill-discipline would naturally be a source of concern for Dhlakama, the coach said the midfielder is a reformed man and deserves the same treatment others would be getting.

“Denver (Mukamba) is a changed man. I just feel like we will be disrespecting him if we continue discussing about some kind of behaviour which we have already nipped out of him,” Dhlakama said.

“Every player has been given a specialised training module, according to their weaknesses and strengths.

‘’They will all be regularly sending their training videos to the technical department for evaluation.

“When things normalise, tests will be carried out on players’ weight, speed, agility and strength.

‘’Those who will fail the test will have penalties imposed on them. So, this applies to all players.”

The 2020 Premiership season, which was scheduled to start last week, has been halted for, at least, two months.

And Dhlakama, who has also decided to take a break during the 21-day lockdown period, said the latest developments would have a psychological impact on his players.

“Firstly, this pandemic was something no one ever predicted. We all thought the season was going to start as had been scheduled. Little did we know this scourge would actually be upon us like now.

“Honestly, the postponement of the season had a psychological impact on the players.’’ The Herald