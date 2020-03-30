Calaz worried about Mbare

By Praise Masvosva

Zim dancehall sensation Seh Calaz says he is worried more about Mbare.

The Mbare bred chanter told this publication that the high density suburb constitute a large crowd so there is high risk if Coronavirus (Covid-19) hits the area and its environs.

“It’s sad to see people losing precious lives and I am more worried about our ghetto Mbare.

“In Mbare there are several people and let’s take for example people who stay at the flats.

“From the little I have researched or heard coronavirus is contagious and also can spread through air so the people at the flats are overcrowded there is high risk of casualties.

“At the fats people share toilets and bathrooms thats my worry, something should be done on a more serious note,” he said.

The Mumota Murikubvira singer also said many people are self employed and it will be difficult for them to quarantine themselves.

“It will be a good idea if people stay at their homes but the greatest fear is what will they eat.

“Our economy is not that good my brother because many of us we have no investments we do hand to mouth.

“If we remove vendors what will they eat.”

He also encouraged people to invite the presence of God in these trying times.

“If we try to tackle this without the presence of God we will fail as the nation and the world at large.

“Let’s set aside race and politics, it’s a pandemic which is affecting everyone.

“We also need to adhere to all the rules we are being given by the medical experts.”

The entertainer also urged people to keep the environment clean.

“Despite all the fears let’s remain in clean environment.

“Let’s sanitise our hands and put on masks.

“We should avoid handshakes as well as body conduct and avoid unnecessary movements.

“Corona is real haasi mafunnies, guys be safe.”

Meanwhile, the chanter is in the studio recording a song for coronavirus. H-Metro