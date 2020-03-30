Bulawayo City team doctor cheats death

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo City Football Club team doctor Mkhokheli Nyala cheated death by a whisker on Saturday night when the car he was traveling in overturned four times just before the Fairbridge tollgate along Bulawayo-Gweru road.

Nyala was travelling back to Bulawayo with his work mate from Ngezi Mhondoro where they had gone on an assignment.

A visibly shaken Nyala, who sustained a swollen left eye and a bruised backborne, said the only thing he remembers was when his colleague, who was driving was taking out a bank card to swipe at the tollgate.

“It was all well from our point of departure and we were looking forward to getting home. My friend was just joking about paying tollgate fees as he attempted to take out his card, it was the last thing I remembered but briefly I felt the car rolling, severally times, and luckily we all had our seat belts on. I thank God that we lived but it wasnt a pleasant experience,” said Nyala, speaking from his flat at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda, expressed his gratitude to God following the team doctor’s lucky escape from imminent death.

“He has just come on board and we were all happy with his services so far. I just cant imagine how we would managed had the worst happened but look, its all thank you to the Almighty,” said Sibanda.

Nyala thanked his colleagues at Mpilo Central Hospital who were quick to attend to him and render all the professional counseling and medical attention.

“I also salute my wife, Sandile, her support and encouragement has been superb, including all family members,” said Nyala. The Chronicle