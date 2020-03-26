WATCH: Frank Buyanga allegedly stages movie-style ‘kidnap’ of 5-year-old son from ex

Controversial businessman Frank Buyanga allegedly staged what has been described as a “movie-style kidnap” of his 5-year-old son from the hands of the mother, his ex Chantelle Muteswa, outside a Spar Supermarket in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb on Thursday.

Dramatic footage seen by Nehanda Radio shows a white twin-cab partly obscured by a stationary commuter omnibus pull behind Muteswa’s car followed by the dramatic kidnap of the minor.

Its claimed that the two men who carried out the kidnap were armed with guns while Buyanga was allegedly seated in the car where the child was thrown into before the twin-cab sped off.

Nehanda Radio confirmed the incident with Muteswa’s lawyer, Munyaradzi Bwanya who said police were already looking for the controversial businessman, with fears he might flee to South Africa.

The other woman captured in the CCTV footage is Muteswa’s mother. She is said to have put up a fight, holding onto one of the kidnappers as they drove away.

She was dragged by the car for several metres and sustained injuries.

The millionaire African Medallion Group founder has been embroiled in a messy custody fight with his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend (Muteswa) over their five-year-old son Daniel Sadiqi.

Only last year in December, Buyanga was dragged into the messy divorce pitting Vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga.

It was alleged at the time that Buyanga had been “scouting for properties” in South Africa on behalf of Chiwenga’s estranged wife. The story surfaced a few days after Marry was arrested and charged for allegedly taking huge sums of US dollars out of Zimbabwe.

At the time Buyanga’s lawyer Estee Maman was quoted in a story by the Zimbabwe Morning Post denying that his client had any business or other relationship with Marry.

“I am fully acquainted with details of Mr Buyanga’s properties and the purchases made and can verify that this statement and claim made is false and completely baseless,” Maman said.

In previous reports Buyanga has complained that his former partner Muteswa had sought president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s intervention in their custody battle. Complicating this intricate web are claims that Buyanga and Mnangagwa’s son Emmerson Jr are or used to be friends.