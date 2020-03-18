Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeaturedNews

Chief Ndiweni’s mother dies

15,460

By Nqobile Tshili

The late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s widow Agnes Masuku Ndiweni and mother to ‘Chief’ Nhlanhla Ndiweni has died.

Paramount Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni
Paramount Chief Nhlanhla Felix Ndiweni (Picture by GRAEME WILLIAMS FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES MAGAZINE)

She was 96.

The Ndiweni family announced her death through a statement on Wednesday morning.

Related Articles

Chief Ndiweni demands Obert Mpofu expulsion from parliament

397

Ndiweni family celebrates appointment of new chief

754

Court bid to halt Ndiweni chief installation

439

Storm over Ndebele paramount chieftaincy

650

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Indlovukazi yethu, uMadlenya, uZikode, uMasuku. Gogo uMasuku passed on in her sleep in the early hours of today after a short illness.

“She was 96 years old. A prayerful woman whose faith and labour had nourished society in Ntabazinduna and further afield,” read the statement.

The family said burial arrangements will be made public in due course as her children are abroad.

“May we pass our thanks and appreciation to those who assisted during her illness and all those mourning this sad loss with us.

“Siyabonga bakwethu (we thank you),” reads the statement. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Comments