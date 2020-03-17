Poor stadia drive soccer matches away from Harare . . . at least for now

Harare stadia will not host any Castle Lager Premiership soccer matches for now, after they failed to pass the initial assessment conducted by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

Yesterday, ZIFA informed the Premier Soccer League of the stadia that have been approved for use for the 2020 season.

And none of the Harare arenas are on the list.

However, the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro can be re-inspected if they adhere to recommendations which require pictorial illustration before inspectors can be invited again.

Harare is home to traditional soccer giants and former champions Dynamos and CAPS United.

Other clubs, Yadah, Black Rhinos, Harare City, Cranborne Bullets and Herentals are also based in the capital city.

ZIFA so far has approved only six stadia which are in Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Triangle and Mhondoro Ngezi.

In a letter to PSL, the mother body stated the conditions which should be met for re-inspection.

“ZIFA hereby inform your esteemed office that the following have been provisionally homologated by the First Instance Body for 2020 season.

“Gibbo. Vhengere. Barbourfields. Luveve. Mandava. For re-inspection of other stadiums, the procedure is as follows:

“Recommendations from the FIB stadium report should be adhered to.

“Pictures and progress reports should be sent first.

“FIB will assess whether to send an inspection team or not” read the communication.

PSL are yet to announce when the 2020 season will commence. The Herald