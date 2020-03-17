Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bosso legend will be buried tomorrow

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ legend Barry Daka, who died at his Barbourfields home on Thursday morning after a short illness, will be buried tomorrow at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Barry Daka
The late Barry Daka

Daka’s son Mayfield said a funeral service will be held at McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi this afternoon.

“After the service at McDonald Hall at 3pm, the body will be taken home. On Wednesday morning between 8am and 10.30am, a church service will be held at the Amphitheater followed by the burial,” said Mayfield.

At the time of his death, the unassuming and tactically gifted Daka, was part of the Bulawayo City FC’s technical advisors.

Mourners are gathered at house number 153 Barbourfields suburb. The Chronicle

