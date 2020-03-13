Loga wields axe… Bosso trio dropped

By Blessing Malinganiza

The Warriors technical team has dropped Highlanders trio of striker Prince Dube, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and defender Peter Muduhwa for failing to turn up for camp.

A contingent of local players selected by coach Zdravko Logarušić trooped into camp on Monday ahead of the CHAN finals in Cameroon next month.

However, Highlanders held on to the three saying they will be released after the Castle Challenge Cup against FC Platinum on Saturday.

Assistant coach Lloyd Chitembwe said it is unfortunate that they had to drop the trio despite of the contribution they had put in the qualifiers.

“My honest feeling is I am very disappointed and it’s disappointing.

“If you ask me personally I feel that these boys have been denied an opportunity to come play and represent their country.

“And when you look at Peter, Ariel and Prince, they have been an integral part of this squad and for them to miss out on such a platform is very disappointing.

“And according to the technical team we’ve taken the position that since they haven’t been involved in this preparation it’s unfair for these other guys hence to drop them,” he said.

FC Platinum released its players and H-Metro understands they will be released on time for the Saturday match.

Chitembwe expressed the need for coaches to consider national interest first than the club.

“It’s very disappointing; I don’t think whoever made that decision really considered the situation of these boys.

“I think it’s unfair, if it was the coaches who made that decision then it’s very unfortunate.

“Imagine if it was a local coach, imagine if it was Lloyd, Tonde or Mapeza who had made that kind of decision.

“I’m sure the coaches are suddenly becoming more powerful to the extent that they can make such kind decisions,” he said.

He added:

“It’s the reason why the technical team has decided that these guys won’t be involved which is very unfortunate because they have been an important part of this team.

“But at the end of the day you just have to make sure that you’re guided by certain principles, you’re also guided by certain ethics.

“And it will be very unfair to drop some of these guys and bring in the guys who have not been part of the preparations.

“For the sake of fairness I think those that have been involved in these preparations deserve an opportunity to go play.

“These are the players we have so I’m happy with the current crop of players we have.” H-Metro