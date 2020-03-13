Mai Titi threatens to shoot Tatelicious as Zizoe break up saga boils over

By Esther Gomo and Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Outspoken comedienne Mai Titi has threatened to shoot controversial Sweden-based transgender socialite Tatelicious Karigambe-Sandberg after the latter recorded a live video claiming she has evidence that Mai Titi was paid to bring over her young lover, musician, Zizoe Pamyk to the UK.

Tatelicious made sensational claims that she spoke to a relative of Zizoe in the UK who alleges Mai Titi who has now broken up with Zizoe, was actually paid to facilitate the trip to the UK for the young budding musician. No one knows if the “Tichironga” hitmaker is going back to Zimbabwe.

To add salt to injury during the LIVE broadcast, Tatelicious played old recordings of private phone conversations where Mai Titi could be heard backstabbing fellow comedienne Madam Boss.

Mai Titi however was furious with the claims made by Tatelicious and responded with the threats;

“Gurundoro uyaya, mark my words, I will kill him. Gurundoro I will kill him. Ndichazviita and when I do it I will go to jail. Mark this and repeat it, write this, Tatelicious you will die with my bullet.

“This is a warning and I will do it. You think you are a judge, mark my words. I will shoot you. I have already said this, you think you are a celebrity. I will kill you Tatelicious Karigambe.

“I have already said this. Let hope you are not unlucky enough to meet me. I will google you and find out about you,” a furious Mai Titi said in her LIVE video.

On Thursday Mai Titi announced that she was breaking up with her lover Zizoe, real name Blessed Zingwe, amid rumours of infidelity in the relationship. The comedienne said she was finding it difficult to “delete” her Ben 10 (younger boyfriend) from her heart.

Mai Titi has claimed that a few days after they arrived in the UK, she bumped into Zizoe with another lady who is said to have claimed Zizoe was her man and Mai Titi was the homewrecker.

Mai Titi announced she was breaking up with Zizoe on Facebook Live leaving her followers lambasting him for using the comedienne to further his mileage.

Some say Zizoe was using the advantage that Mai Titi is HIV positive.

Mai Titi however, came back to social media and warned her followers not to blast Zizoe adding that she was deep in her heart still in love with Zizoe.

“Deleting Zizoe haa musadaro aman. I will never delete him for anything. That is the only thing that will stress me to death. I love Zizoe so much that i can not delete him because of what people are saying. Do you know Zizoe was my strength,” she said.

Mai Titi has described as emotional the situation she faces trying to heal the wounds of being mistreated by man.

“We all carry invisible scars that come from inner wounds—perhaps from a divorce, from what somebody did, from a mistake we made, from a loss. So often we try to hide our scars. They remind us of the hurt. But you can be at peace with your scars.

“Those scars are your testimony; they tell your story. Instead of being depressed over what you’ve been through, have a new perspective—the enemy tried to stop you, but God brought you through it, healed you, and you have a scar to prove it,” she said. Nehanda Radio