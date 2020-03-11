MDC mobilise protest to pressure Mnangagwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is mobilising Zimbabweans for a mass demonstration to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come to the negotiating table with its leader Nelson Chamisa amidst a serious economic crisis facing the country.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, the MDC National Standing Committee (NSC) met on Tuesday and resolved to work with all progressive forces in pushing for a “peaceful and non-violent people’s action meant to return the country to legitimacy and democracy.”

The main opposition said the demonstration was in line with the congress resolutions of May 2019 and pursuant to the big five fights as articulated in party #Agenda2020.

“The party is currently mobilising Zimbabweans across the country for a big political action to push for a people’s government.

“The people’s party resolved to work with all progressive forces in pushing for a peaceful and non-violent people’s action meant to return the country to legitimacy and democracy,” read the statement.

The MDC said it took hours deliberating on the deteriorating situation across the country, the threat of the coronavirus, hunger and starvation, the collapsed social services sector, the sky-rocketing fees and food prices, the power and fuel shortages and the general high cost of living that has affected every household in Zimbabwe.

The mass demonstrations are meant to force a dialogue between the two leaders of the main parties in Zimbabwe.

At the beginning of 2020, MDC had vowed to commit the year 2020 to mass protests.

“The NSC also noted that the people’s party’s call and quest for genuine and sincere dialogue to resolve the national situation has been spurned and turned down by Mr. Mnangagwa.

“The people’s party has therefore drawn a line in the sand until the possibility of dialogue becomes a viable and available option.

The party also accused the ZANU PF government of manufacturing fake letters to disturb its operations.

“The NSC received a report of the state, health and hygiene of the people’s party. In this regard the NSC discussed the persistent and desperate machinations by the illegitimate regime to portray the people’s party as a house in turmoil by manufacturing fake letters and false communication in the names of certain of our leaders.”

Meanwhile, former MDC Vice President Morgen Komichi has dismissed as counterfeit, a resignation letter circulating on social media.

In a statement he issued, Komichi said, “I’m just one person who will never ever resign from MDC.”

The MDC said, “he (Komichi) also reaffirmed his unstinting faith and loyalty to the party and its leadership and expressed his undying faith in the MDC as the sole repository of hope for the people of Zimbabwe.”

“The people’s party leadership also discussed and noted the need for message discipline and consistency and emphasized that all communication be done by its relevant designated officials.

“The people’s party notes with extreme concern the deteriorating health situation in the country and in particular the threat of the coronavirus, and has since directed the Secretary for Health and Child Welfare, Dr Henry Madzorera to actively state the position of the people’s party on the matter,” read the statement.

This is not the first time MDC is going to lead a public demonstration, they have tried so many times but stopped by force by the police and the military.

Zimbabwe is currently in the midst of a political and economic crisis characterised by power cuts of up 18 hours daily, acute foreign currency shortages, runaway inflation of over 500%, an angry population and an agitated workforce. All this is made worse by a severe drought. Nehanda Radio