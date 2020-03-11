UK Health minister becomes first MP diagnosed with coronavirus

UNITED KINGDOM – Nadine Dorries, the conservative MP and junior health minister, has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The 62-year-old is the first British politician to have tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 118,000 people worldwide and lead to more than 4,200 deaths.

The under-secretary of state for health and social care’s diagnosis comes after the number of people infected nationwide increases to 373, the second largest day-on-day increase since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile some six people have died in the UK – the latest a man in his early eighties with an underlying health condition who passed away at Watford General Hospital. UK Independent