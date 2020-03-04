Jonathan Moyo fires back at ‘Rhodesian taxi driver’ Matemadanda

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has labelled defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda a Rhodesian taxi driver and blasted him for being part of the “deadwood” regime.

Moyo was firing back at Matemadanda who on Monday accused the former Information minister of embezzling public funds and causing commotion through spreading lies.

Moyo said Matemadanda’s ambition back during the liberation struggle was to drive Rixi Taxis.

“Speaking here is a veteran Zambian taxi driver during the liberation. His ambition was to drive for Rixi Taxis in Rhodesia. Now he’s part of the deadwood at Defence House in Harare,” Moyo said.

This comes after Matemadanda on Monday told NewZimbabwe.com that Moyo was remembered for stealing funds belonging to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF).

“Is Jonathan Moyo the standard barometer for this country?

“What I know Jonathan can do best is to steal money from Zimdef, this is what he has successfully done, if we are to talk about Jonathan, let’s talk about the dubious things that he was doing,” said Matemadanda.

During his time as Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister, Moyo was arrested in 2017 for alleged abuse of office and misappropriating over $400 000 Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) funds.

Moyo’s defence at the time was that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)which arrested him, was being used to target individuals based on factional lines.

Moyo claimed the money he is alleged to have siphoned went towards then First Lady Grace Mugabe’s rallies and the National Youth League’s one-million march.”