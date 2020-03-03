Mwonzora gets “final warning” for allegedly discussing “party business” on social media

By Staff Reporter

Former MDC secretary-general, Senator Douglas Mwonzora has been given what his party described as “a final warning” for allegedly discussing “party business” in the media.

In a letter referenced “Final Warning” seen by Nehanda Radio, Chalton Hwende who replaced Mwonzora as secretary-general at the last congress told his predecessor;

“We note with concern that you continue to discuss party business in the media, notwithstanding the decision of the party to restrict such to authorised offices.

“You also continue to discuss party business on social media in violation of our social media policy,” read the letter.

“As a member (of the party), you are entitled to redress in the event that you feel aggrieved by the actions or utterances of other members as provided for in our constitution, which you are bound by.”

The letter by Hwende did not specify which “party business” Mwonzora had discussed in the media.

Over the weekend Mwonzora took to social media to rubbish what he claimed was a “desperate smear campaign” following accusations he received $12 million from fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei to fund a challenge of Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the opposition party.

“A desperate smear campaign has started against my person. The aim of the smear campaign is to keep the Party internally focused, divided and weak. Unfortunately the peddlers of these falsehoods do not understand the nature of our Party,” Mwonzora began his statement.

“To all the MDC members and supporters I want to assure you that I am not and have never been in receipt on any money from a man called Tagwirei or anyone else for that matter. I don’t even know much about him. At any rate I am not a judge of the Supreme Court.

“I also notice a number of threats to my person. That is nothing new. I want to assure our MDC members that I have never and will never betray the people’s struggle. We must remember where we came from together. There are people who yesterday beat us us up and murdered our brothers and sisters who now want to masquerade as our friends. We can not allow them to divide us.

“I will never kiss the hand that murdered our youngsters including Tonderai Ndira, Beta Chokururama and Godfrey Kauzani and many others for any reason whatsoever. Our founding father Morgan Tsvangirai left us this Party so that we prosecute the people’s struggle.

“We welcome people join our great movement. But we can’t allow people the same people to divide us. The people of Zimbabwe are suffering and they are looking up to us to lead them to salvation. They are living in abject poverty and misery.

“We will fail them if we allow ourselves to be divided by enemies of democracy and progress. We will be together to the end. Victory is certain,” Mwonzora added. Nehanda Radio