Mazowe ZRP in trouble for unlawfully releasing illegal gold panners

By Abel Karowangoro

ZRP Mazowe is embroiled in controversy following allegations that the entire staff connived to unlawfully release arrested illegal gold panners and their trade tools used in the extraction of gold, which had recently been confiscated in a combined police operation.

An inside source told Zim Morning Post that police at Mazowe were allegedly actively involved in illegal gold panning activities in the area.

“When the operation started in January, Mazowe ZRP members’ illegal panning activities were exposed, with accusations that much of the mining tools used in the illegal gold mining activities belonged to the police,” said the source.

Currently, a police officer from Mazowe ZRP is reportedly under disciplinary action for releasing illegal gold panners without the necessary clearance.

According to the Police Act, releasing any person in lawful custody without proper authority or by any wilful act or negligence is a punishable offense.

The insider further informed Zim Morning Post that Mazowe police also face allegations of snuggling out during the night confiscated exhibits such as harmer mills.

“The police at Mazowe station are responsible for the stolen hammer mills. There are rumours that all members stationed at Mazowe may likely be transferred to other police stations across Zimbabwe,” said the source. Zim Morning Post