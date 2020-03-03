Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Mazowe ZRP in trouble for unlawfully releasing illegal gold panners

56,618

By Abel Karowangoro

ZRP Mazowe is embroiled in controversy following allegations that the entire staff connived to unlawfully release arrested illegal gold panners and their trade tools used in the extraction of gold, which had recently been confiscated in a combined police operation.

File picture of illegal miners arrested by police and then paraded at ZRP Mazowe
File picture of illegal miners arrested by police and then paraded at ZRP Mazowe

An inside source told Zim Morning Post that police at Mazowe were allegedly actively involved in illegal gold panning activities in the area.

“When the operation started in January, Mazowe ZRP members’ illegal panning activities were exposed, with accusations that much of the mining tools used in the illegal gold mining activities belonged to the police,” said the source.

Related Articles

Machete gangs kill 35, rape 15

20,533

Machete gangs attack mines, shops

23,674

‘Mashurugwi’ join looting at Ziscosteel

15,621

Machete gangs invade hospital to finish off rivals admitted…

49,815

Currently, a police officer from Mazowe ZRP is reportedly under disciplinary action for releasing illegal gold panners without the necessary clearance.

According to the Police Act, releasing any person in lawful custody without proper authority or by any wilful act or negligence is a punishable offense.

The insider further informed Zim Morning Post that Mazowe police also face allegations of snuggling out during the night confiscated exhibits such as harmer mills.

“The police at Mazowe station are responsible for the stolen hammer mills. There are rumours that all members stationed at Mazowe may likely be transferred to other police stations across Zimbabwe,” said the source. Zim Morning Post

You might also like More from author
Comments