Remains of 11 war veterans reburied

By Jairos Saunyama

The remains of 11 people suspected to be freedom fighters that were exhumed in Mutoko last week were on Saturday reburied at Kapondoro Heroes Acre in Mutoko East constituency.

The remains were discovered in a mass grave at the foot of Nyahuwe Mountain before being exhumed under the guidance of traditional leaders.

Scores of villagers, war veterans and government officials thronged the heroes acre for the reburial of the remains that were discovered 40 years after independence.

Addressing the gathering, acting provincial development co-ordinator Clement Masawi said all freedom fighters deserved a befitting burial.

“We are happy that these former freedom fighters are resting at this shrine. It is the duty of every citizen to take part in ensuring all freedom fighters, whose remains are yet to be discovered or exhumed, get descent burials,” he said.

The reburial follows the exhumation of eight comrades last year who were buried at the same shrine.

Mutoko District was one of the hotbeds of the liberation struggle due to its proximity to the neighbouring Mozambique, where most youths were trained to fight the white regime.

Provincial war veterans leader Daniel Sigauke said there was need for stakeholders’ support as far the re-burial of fallen heroes was concerned. NewsDay