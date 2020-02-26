Mambo Dhutere endorses Calaz

By Praise Masvosva

Most sought after gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere has endorsed Zim dancehall Seh Calaz’s Bholato Bholato Concert set for the Harare Gardens on February 28.

Mambo Dhutetere who collaborated with Seh Calaz on the song Reurura which bagged those two gongs at the recent Zim dancehall awards (Best Collabo and Best Gospel Song) has hailed Calaz for his hardworking.

He has filmed a shot video encouraging people to come in numbers for the charity show.

“…Bholato Bholato musi wa28 February kune Bholato Concert, Huya Mubanditi huya Mwari ndewemunhu wese…,” goes part of the lyrics.

In an interview, the Mweya Ndisesekedze singer said the song Reurura has won hearts of many.

“Our song Reurura won hearts of many and I have worked with Seh Calaz, he is one of the hardworking artiste in the Zim dancehall genre.

“He recently scooped five awards and he deserved them all.

“I regard his as a friend and he is holding a charity gig on February 28 at the Harare Gardens.

“I urge people to come in numbers so that we enjoy together.”

Top chanters like Killer T, Kinnah, Freeman, Freeman, Dadza D, Hwindi Prezident, Guspy Warrior, Celsius, Massina, Silent Killer and Tipsy Mubhanditi among other are expected to take turns to entertain fans.

Tigonzi is expected to give cover on this show courtesy of Boss Gaga.

DJ Fleva, Etherton Beenie, Templeman, Garry B, Abisha, DJ Mbale and DJ Cables among others will spin decks. H-Metro