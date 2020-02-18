Relief for Ginimbi as he is finally granted bail

By Staff Reporter

Socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has finally been granted bail by the High Court after a bizarre few days that fuelled speculation his continued incarceration was being influenced by a vindictive Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Nehanda Radio understands he was asked to pay $10 000 and submit the title deeds to his house.

High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere last Friday refused to hear the bail application on the grounds that Kadungure’s case was being handled by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and should be dealt with by judges assigned to preside over corruption cases.

Last week, Kadungure filed an appeal with the High Court after acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi denied him bail.

He is facing fraud charges for allegedly undervaluing excise duty for his top-of-the-range Bentley Continental GT to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

He paid US$81 000 instead of US$139 665, allegedly prejudicing Zimra of $58 665.

High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora subsequently ordered Kadungure to pay an additional US$58 000.

Through his attorneys, Kadungure argued that Mr Mutevedzi erred in concluding that he committed an offence while on bail and that he was not a suitable candidate for bail.

Kadungure is related to Marry Mubaiwa nee Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Chiwenga, and there are suspicions the VP is behind his alleged persecution.

Chiwenga and Marry are going through a nasty divorce that has already seen the former army general get his wife arrested and spending several weeks in remand prison.

Kadungure, a first cousin to Marry is seen as the collateral damage in the VP’s war of attrition.

Legal experts say it is puzzling Kadungure who was already out on bail for a more serious offence involving over $5 million was being denied bail over a case involving only $58 665. Nehanda Radio