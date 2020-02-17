Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0

6,629

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year’s Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's David Luiz shouts as he celebrates with team-mates after his side's fourth goal, scored by Alexandre Lacazette, during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP
Arsenal’s David Luiz shouts as he celebrates with team-mates after his side’s fourth goal, scored by Alexandre Lacazette, during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front with a powerful header from a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Pepe himself added the second, from close range after good work from Bukayo Saka, and Mesut Ozil got his first of the season with a tap-in.

Related Articles

Arsenal escape Burnley with a point after Jay Rodriguez…

16,808

Pablo Mari: Flamengo centre-back in London for Arsenal…

15,869

Billionaire Aliko Dangote makes huge Arsenal takeover…

17,629

Aubameyang ‘not going anywhere’

9,059

Lacazette, left on the bench with youngster Eddie Nketiah, finished off a smart move for Mikel Arteta’s side, who recorded just their second win since the Spaniard took over at the club.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle. Reuters

You might also like More from author
Comments