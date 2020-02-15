Boyfriend stumbles on romantic WhatsApp from lover’s dad

A man got the shock of his life after he stumbled on messages on his lover’s phone from her father asking for sex from his daughter.

Upon seeing the steamy love messages, the boyfriend, whose name has been withheld to protect the 19-year-old young woman questioned her about the messages and she told him that she was allegedly raped by her father. She also told him that his father was demanding sex from her.

B-Metro caught up with the young woman’s aunt who shared her sex ordeal.

“Last year in December she visited her father who is based in South Africa. On that particular night her father came home heavily drunk and headed straight to the room where her daughter was sleeping and told her she must let him do whatever he wants to do because he is the one who pays her school fees and buys food for her upkeep,” said the aunt.

The girl in question had to give in to her father’s odd demands and he allegedly raped her once.

The following day the young woman returned to Zimbabwe. Her father was exposed when her boyfriend browsed through her phone.

“When he was browsing through her lover’s phone he got shocked and surprised as he stumbled on messages which were from her father requesting for sex with her. Her boyfriend got pissed off and questioned her thoroughly. She ended up disclosing that the message was from her father,” said the aunt.

She added: “She also revealed that her father once raped her when she paid him a visit in South Africa last year in December. She told her lover that the incident was troubling her and she needed counselling to get over it.”

Her lover, the aunt said, advised her to report the matter to the police and it was recorded under case number CR 135 /02/ 2020. Bulawayo24