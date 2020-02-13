Kadewere hopeful he can recover

By Blessing Malinganiza

Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere says he is hoping to recover in time for the Warriors Afcon 2021 back-to-back qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Kadewere, who is now on loan from Lyon, is out for three weeks due to a knee injury.

“I haven’t really started training yet, I’m just still in the gym.

“But I’m hoping to be back soon and make sure that I prepare myself and get ready for the upcoming games because it is so important for us players and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Kadewere admits that Algeria might be a tough opponent but is out to carry his scoring form to the national team.

“It’s a tough group with four top countries and l believe it’s going to bring out the best in us as a team,” he said.

Kadewere added that he will use the experience he is getting from the French Ligue 2.

“Being here I am learning a lot that might also work in my advantage and bring to the national team.

“And the squad is now stronger considering that most players have been doing well, look at Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona just to mention a few.

“We are at a par with our opponents because football is the same, world over,” he said.

Kadewere says they want to make history and make the country proud.

“It’s all about making history and working hard to make our country proud.

“I think we have a good group of players full of confidence, wanting to write their names in the history books.”

When asked on their chances of qualifying with all the teams they have been paired to, he said:

“We are obviously on paper, the underdogs. But the history of football tells us that that any team can do the impossible.

“So we have to believe to achieve the best. Football is a game and anything can happen. We can’t go fearing any opposition or opponent.

“We are ready for the challenge; we have players and they should be worried as well.

“It’s all about taking one game at a time. Set the number of points we need in the in the Group stage,” he said. H-Metro