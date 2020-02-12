Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Cassper meets his ‘crush’, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

It is no secret that Cassper Nyovest seems to have a soft spot for current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and now that the beauty is home, he finally got to meet his crush.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
The award winning rapper is one of Samsung’s South African ambassadors and he attended the company’s big reveal of it’s new mobile devices on Tuesday night. Other stars in attendance included Maps Maponyane and Bonang Matheba.

At the event it was also announced that Tunzi, who made a surprise entrance, is the newest Samsung ambassador .

Cassper posted a picture of him and Miss Universe saying, “saying: “Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent.”

When Tunzi returned home on the weekend, she said she was a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest’s hit track, Phoyisa.

See how fans reacted below:

