Prison officer stripped, raped and robbed

By Danisa Masuku

In heart-rending incident that shocked residents of Luveve suburb in Bulawayo, a 25-year-old prison officer was allegedly raped and robbed of her valuables at knife point by a Honda Fit pirate taxi driver who had offered her transport.

The shocking incident which occurred last week on Saturday at around 11pm near a pre-school in the suburb was confirmed by Bulawayo Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She however, advised members of the public not to board unregistered vehicles especially during the night saying doing so plunges their lives into risk.

Narrating the ordeal to B-Metro, the victim’s relative who cannot be named to protect her (victim) identity said the woman met her fate when she boarded a silver-grey Honda Fit from town to Luveve suburb.

“The Honda Fit had only one occupant — the driver. When they came close to the pre-school, the driver stopped the car and produced a knife. He then ordered her to remove her clothes and she complied,” said the relative.

In a bid to instil more fear, he then slapped her with an open hand on the face.

“After assaulting her, he then raped her twice without protection. Afterwards the driver took her belongings which comprised US$10, ZW$200 and her skirt and blouse. He then sped-off leaving her stranded in the bushy area near the pre-school”.

The source said the woman, in her birthday suit, walked to a nearby house where she sought help. She later went and reported the matter to the police. B-Metro