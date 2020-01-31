Inaugural ZimBrits Awards set for Birmingham over the weekend

By Staff Reporter

There is a new kid on the awards block. The inaugural Zimbabwe British Entertainment Awards (ZimBrits) are set for Birmingham on Saturday at the Bantu Bar and Grill.

With Mukuru as the headline sponsor, organisers say the awards are meant to to show appreciation for Zimbabweans who are torchbearers in the UK Diaspora entertainment industry.

Singers Decibel, Major E and Booker T will provide entertainment on the night.

In its mission statement, ZimBrits says this is “an occasion to bring the Entertainment Industry together, network and foster collaborations while also strengthening the Entertainment Industry.

The platform says the occasion will also help to highlight successes and shortcomings in the entertainment industry and find innovative ways to improve.

Some of the categories for the awards include;