Boy jumps to death from moving pickup truck

By Natasha Adam

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy jumped from a moving truck and died four days after admission to hospital from injuries sustained in the fall.

Admire Makangadze was sitting in the back of a pick-up truck travelling from Tsholotsho to Bulawayo when he jumped off the moving vehicle and sustained a deep cut on the head.

He died on Saturday from injuries sustained in the accident which happened at the 40km peg along the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho road at about 6PM on Tuesday last week.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

She said the deceased was travelling with seven other passengers in the vehicle that was being driven by Mr Zvirewo Tsanangurirai of Mahatshula suburb.

“The minor was travelling in the back of a pick-up truck with seven other passengers on board from Tsholotsho to Bulawayo.

“As the driver approached the 40km peg along Bulawayo-Tsholotsho road, he realised through the rear view mirror that the late Admire Makangadze had jumped off the moving vehicle. When he stopped the vehicle to check, he observed that the deceased had sustained a deep cut to the head,” Chief Insp Makonese said.

She said the minor was then rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died four days after admission due to injuries he sustained from the fall.

“After jumping out of a moving vehicle he sustained a deep cut on the head. He was admitted to Mpilo Hospital where his condition deteriorated and he passed away on January 25, 2020,” Chief Insp Makonese said.

She said the circumstances that led to the minor jumping off the moving vehicle were still unclear.

“We are not sure what exactly transpired because the incident was only reported after the minor was taken to hospital. As a result, it was difficult to do a scene attendance to determine whether he fell off the car or what really took place,” Chief Insp Makonese said.

She urged members of the public to report all road traffic accidents to the police. The Chronicle