R40 000 theft couple arrested

By Brenda Zinyuke

A Bulawayo couple has appeared in court after they allegedly stole R40 000 from a house where the woman had been hired to do laundry.

Jesca Mazarira (43) of Sizinda suburb allegedly connived with Albert Chimedza (37) and stole the money belonging to Ms Maidza Betserai (37) who resides in the same suburb.

The duo pleaded not guilty to theft when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on September 9 last year at around 9AM, Ms Batsirai hired Mazarira to do her laundry.

“The accused person took the dirty clothes and started washing. In one of the dishes, there was a stocking which had R49 200 which had been stashed by the complainant’s husband but she knew nothing about it. The accused person took advantage of this and stole R40 000,” he said.

Mazarira allegedly called her husband who brought another dish for washing.

She then allegedly handed him the foreign currency and he left.