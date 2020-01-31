All set for Kinnah’s birthday bash

By Cloudine Manyozo

Zimdancehall chanter, Maligakini Saizi, affectionately known as Kinnah, is set to start the 2020 season with a big bash at Harare Gardens tommorow.

“Mr Mbare” – as the chanter is fondly known by his legion of fans – has been keeping a low profile and wants to kick-start the year with a bang.

He will be celebrating his 29th birthday as well as launching a singles collection.

Top chanters Jah Signal, Bazooker, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Killer T, Bazooker, Shinso Man, Judgement Yard, Ndunge Yut, Dhadza D, Hwindi Prezident and Guspy Warrior are set to grace the event.

Show coordinator Danman Machakanja said it was all systems go.

“Kinnah might have been keeping a low profile but that does not mean that he was doing nothing.

“He remains one of the top artistes in the genre and we are glad that he has decided to set 2020 off to a good start after a deserved break in January,” he said.

“I will be helping him as he organises his 29th birthday bash this Saturday (tomorrow) at Harare Gardens where we anticipate a big crowd.

“He will also launch his singles collection as he makes a return with something new on the market.”

Danman said they have done all the groundwork to ensure the event was a memorable one.

“Last year, they held a similar show at the Harare Gardens, which ended in nasty fashion after the stage collapsed.

“However, we don’t expect the same this time around as we want the show to be a memorable event where ghetto youths can come and share experiences.”

He added that the show comes at a time when Zimdancehall artistes continue to forge alliances with their peers in other genres like Zim Hip Hop.

“This is the kind of love and support we expect to see prevailing among artistes, especially Zimdancehall, which is usually associated with violence.” The Herald