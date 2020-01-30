Katsande extends Chiefs stay

Kaizer Chiefs have announced more player updates, this time relating to three senior players’ futures at the club.

Chiefs have moved to ensure Daniel Akpeyi, Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande do not leave Naturena any time soon, with the duo signing contract extensions.

Katsande has finally put an end to speculation over his future after signing a new one-year deal until the end of next season, having proven his worth in the 14 starts and two sub appearances he has made thus far.

The 34-year-old Zimbabwean joined Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in August 2011, and will also complete his decade upon the expiry of his deal next year. – KickOff