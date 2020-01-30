Admiral Muskwe: Swindon Town sign Leicester City’s Zimbabwe forward on loan

Zimbabwean striker, Admiral Muskwe, will join English League Two side Swindon Town on loan deal until the end of the current campaign, subject to Football League approval.

The 21-year-old Leicester City forward has been in outstanding form for his team’s Development Squad this term.

He has helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the PL2 December Player of the Month.

Muskwe will be hoping to gain first-team experience in the coming months.

He scored three goals in the past two EFL Trophy matches, helping the Leicester Under-23 side into the quarter finals.

The Zimbabwe international would likely slot into the Swindon side upfront.

Muskwe has come through the ranks at Leicester City’s Academy since first joining at the age of nine.

He has represented the club at Under-18s and Under-23s levels, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

The Robins, managed by former City midfielder Richie Wellens, travelled to Colchester United on Tuesday evening before hosting Exeter City on Saturday afternoon in a first-versus-second tie in League Two.

Muskwe, a former England Under-17 international, has appeared four times for his country in the last three years, scoring once.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that influential Zimbabwean midfielder, Willard Katsande, has signed a new one-year deal at the South African Premiership football club.

The 34-year-old crowd favourite has become a key player in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

“We are pleased to announce that Willard Katsande’s contract has been extended by one season, ending in June 2021,” the club said.

“Katsande made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club.”

Chiefs will have to wait until Saturday February 15 before resuming their league campaign with a home clash against Maritzburg United.— LCFC.com, SowetanLive