‘Tuku sister demands unity’

By Trust Khosa

Bybit Mtukudzi, sister to the late music icon and national hero Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, says all she wants is peace in their family.

A Black Spirits member in its formative days, Bybit opened up as we mark Tuku’s first anniversary after his death.

Tuku died on January 23 2019 aged 66.

And 12 months down the line, a lot has been happening in the family after the crooner’s departure.

So touching are some of the episodes that have been unfolding, threatening to steal all the gloss from the impressive body of art built by Tuku.

These range from inheritance fights, control and use of the Tuku Music brand and of course the frosty relationship between Tuku’s widow Daisy and the late crooner’s daughters, especially Selmor and Sandra.

Bybit (in white church uniform) with Tuku’s daughters . . . From left: Sybil, Samantha, Sandra and Selmor

In an interview with H-Metro, Bybit who could not be drawn further comment into the estate wrangle, said all she wanted was unity.

“As a sister to Oliver and aunt to his children, all I want at the moment is peace in the family because without peace we won’t go anywhere,” she said.

Bybit said she was impressed by the progress being made by Tuku’s children.

“One thing I am proud of is that Tuku’s children are hard workers who do not beg people.

“This is one area where I will always applaud Tuku but for them to go further, they need to be united as a family and nothing more,” she said.

On her efforts to unite the family, she added:

“There is nothing much I can add from what I have said before that they need to be united and do one thing as a family.

“I will continue urging them to unite because Tuku has always wanted them to remain united and work hard.”

Tuku’s daughters . . . From left Sybil, Selmor, Samantha and Sandra

Bybit hailed the world for the support they have been receiving ever since Tuku breathed his last.

“People from various parts of the world have been comforting us and we are happy that they played their part.

“In my case, I also get the comfort from the Lord,” she said.

Asked what she missed most from her departed brother brother, Bybit added:

“A ‘hi’ was enough for me because it meant a lot. At the moment, hapachisina achandiwadza sezvaiita hanzvanzi yangu and it’s really painful.”

Bybit, who turns 61 on June 23, is the fourth born in a family of six siblings namely Oliver, Robert, Beaula, Marjory and herself. H-Metro