‘Our major problem is we have “Presidents” who love photoshoots and shootouts’

By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

“Jubilation over a second hand plane, whilst Paul Kagame opens a 2.5 Billion dollar car industry”

Emphasis over ma vegetables and potatoes, as Edgar Lungu of Zambia embarks on a solar project to end the notorious load shedding.

“Every district in Zambia has a hospital, and he launched a 4000 road network for the whole country”.

Refurbishment of Kenneth Kaunda New Airport, and launch of Spaghetti road project in Lusaka.

We have become a laughing stock in Zimbabwe to receive another used plane (1994 model) which some impeccable sources claim was a plane which has been brought for the second time.

Whilst the whole cabinet left Munhumutapa offices, using State Resources to celebrate what they call a clinched deal on airport, whoever made arrangement of those chairs is deliberately doing this to embarrass the ” Presidency” and expose the office to enemies and vultures of criticism.

Don’t forget not so long, the former Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa opened a bin in Rusape all the way from Harare, splashing State resources and putting a ribbon on a bin whilst the UK has snubbed Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is the only country that has been snubbed perhaps judging by these silly mistakes and the lightweight presidential events, the overall conclusion is to snub the failed State Presidency.

Botswana donated bandages perhaps to bandage the wounded Presidency from citizens anger.

Just this past weekend Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were posing for photos in the maize field, and you can easily tell their minds are limited to those photo shoot outs and posing in different styles holding maize cobs whilst over 6 million people are starving.

To them it’s about farming and poverty that has been exhibited by photo shoots in maize fields. Not even a single industry has been visited.

All those lies packaged by failed propaganda team led by Nick Mangwana who peddled falsehoods that Mnangagwa built over 2000 schools perhaps in the Atlantic Ocean near Mozambique. They have been gagging Zimbabweans by their falsehoods and taking literally everyone for granted. All they can simply do is to claim that we have done this and that.

Our major problem is we have ” Presidents” who love photoshoots and shootouts, they love Herald front page every day. They were too ambitious when Mugabe was alive to the extent that they admired him without really taking notes on how he handled himself in public and his PR stance.

It was photo shoots all over Harare International Airport and even the journalists covering the event were wondering exactly what these boys and girls were doing. Perhaps it is raka raka of today.

We have a crisis emanating from a legitimacy tag hovering over Munhumutapa building. The fast gasping oxygen tightening propaganda team is losing control and the centre can’t hold and the bottom line everyone has concluded in the corridors of power and shake shake building.

“State Presidency has expired, and exhausted, and generally the public sentiments are Mr President simply resign from this office.

Even the ever smiling Chasi who could hardly spend a day without posting a tweet is now exhausted with lies and the Energy Ministry is too big for him. All he can do is to post about candles and water levels in Kariba. It’s four months now after the ZPC board has been appointed, it is reportedly that the board is already stinking with corruption, millions has already been looted.

Their eyes are on farms, looting Command Agriculture facility, looting inputs and everything etc.

Coincidentally, Mugabe was the best farmer during his tenure as President, and Mnangagwa is also the best farmer during his controversial lightweight tenure. Congrats Murambwi.” Shumba”, why don’t you pose for photo shoots with Kuwadzana residents were sewer is spilling in the public roads. The ever smiling President in the Maize fields.

The Office of the President has been reduced into a packrat club which has a chairperson who does not have the knowledge of his roles. Honestly if it was a village head role, wheels should have come off and ED would have been recalled.

If a State college can charge $4000 and then the following day a State President can pose for photoshoots in a maize field then one wonders if there are special Management Courses that can be introduced or leadership is an inbuilt thing which does not require all this.

The honest truth is the man has literally failed and asante sana part is what the whole nation is expecting !!!

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is a Policy Advisor and Researcher and he is also a leading Thinker for Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking and he can be contacted at [email protected]