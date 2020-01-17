FC Platinum flex cash muscle.. acquire 7 top players, still want more

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum have flexed their financial muscle by acquiring seven highly regarded players as they prepare to defend their domestic crown and the next edition of the Caf Champions League.

The club said they were still in the hunt for three more players, two strikers and a goalkeeper.

Headlining the list of new players in Zvishavane is Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up and former Triangle United skipper Ralph Kawondera, who joins with his teammate at the Sugar Boys, defender Donald Dzvinyai.

ZPC Kariba’s attack midfielder Godswill Gwara, Hwange defender Nomore Chinyerere, Highlanders’ Denzel Khumalo and the exciting duo of Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala from Manica Diamonds were among the seven unveiled by the Zvishavane-based side.

The duo of Jesi and Ngala played well in their debut match when Pure Platinum Play played against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a crucial Total Caf Champions League that ended in a one-all stalemate, with Ngala scoring for the hosts.

“We will be making a few more additions, a goalkeeper and one or two strikers then we call it a day,” said FC Platinum, who also added new faces to their technical bench.

Dutchman Pieter de Jongh was recently unveiled as the new head coach, taking over from Lizwe Sweswe, who had been in charge in a caretaker role since the departure of Norman Mapeza last year.

Respected goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma replaced Donald Khumalo.

The club, however, refused to reveal the identity of the two strikers and goalkeeper they want to bring to Mandava but Dynamos beat them to the signature of Hwange goalkeeper Tymon Mvula who was their number one target after they released Wallace Magalane, leaving them with only two goalkeepers, Francis Tizayi and Petros Mhari.

“I think they may now try to lure Bulawayo Chiefs’ David Bizabani or maybe go for broke and bring in Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda. As for the strikers, it’s not clear yet, although some people suspect Prince Dube, but it’s highly unlikely,” said a source close to the miners.

Early this month, FC Platinum parted ways with six senior players and these are Magalane, Devon Chafa, Charles Sibanda, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Albert Eonde and Mkhokheli Dube following the expiry of their contracts. The Chronicle