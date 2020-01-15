My heart’s always blue: Jaure

By Brandon Manyau

Defender Partson Jaure says leaving Manica Diamonds was an easy decision to make as his heart has always been blue.

Jaure told H-Metro that he feels good to be back home.

“I’m glad to be back home. That’s my team, at heart I’m always blue,” he said.

The 30-year-old hardman thanked Manica Diamonds for embracing him.

“I want to thank Manica Diamonds from the bosses up there, my teammates and supporters for care and love they showed me.

“I’m confident to say that 2019 was a great year for me and I long to even perform better in the coming years,’ said Jaure.

Joining Dynamos for the second time seems an opportunity to achieve with Tonderai Ndiraya’s ambitious 2020 side. H-Metro