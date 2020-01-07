MISSING PARKS RANGERS – One body found and retrieved from Lake Kariba

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

The body of one of two Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers who went missing last week has been found between Spurwing and Long islands in Lake Kariba.

The body had multiple stab wounds and had hands tied behind the back.

Preliminary indications are that the rangers were murdered before being thrown into the water.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the retrieval of one of the bodies saying the matter was being treated as murder.

“As police we can confirm the retrieval of the body of one of the rangers this morning in the lake after nearly a week of searching.

“We are treating this as a murder case and investigations are still in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He could however, not confirm the discovery of the other body saying he had not received information about the other body.

The body was brought to Lake Harvest Harbour in Kariba around 1030am yesterday amid tight security as people jostled to get a glimpse of it as it was brought onto land. The Herald