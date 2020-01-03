Guard’s spirit haunts prison . . . manifests through its alleged killers

By Gibson Mhaka

A murder victim’s spirit testified about its own violent death and named the murderers!

The remarkable incident happened at Khami Prison Complex, where prison guards were left in untold fear and trembling, while some collapsed after a prison officer who is alleged to have drowned late last month during a solo fishing expedition at Khami Dam, reportedly “spoke” to them from beyond the grave, revealing a list of his alleged killers.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson, chief correctional officer Meya Khanyezi had not responded by time of going to press.

According to sources at Khami Prison, the spirit of Lovemore Matonhodze (38), who was found dead on 24 November after having gone missing for two days, manifested through one of his alleged killers, the wife of a prison officer, demanding her to go to his rural home and confess to his relatives that she was the one who masterminded his death.

It is reported that while manifesting, the woman (name supplied) released a list of prison guards she is alleged to have worked with to kill Matonhodze as punishment for refusing to give them fish.

According to a source, the spirit which was also demanding to know why they killed him, reportedly threatened to cause countless deaths to the family of his assailants if not quickly appeased.

The source said there has been no peace at Khami Prison Complex since Matonhodze started “visiting” his assailants.

“What happened is that soon after his death, the woman in question, who is also a wife of a prison officer, while she was sitting outside her house, a butterfly landed on her hand and she tried to kill it, but it suddenly changed into a giant cat and went inside the house.

“When she pursued the cat, it mysteriously changed into something like a human being. Speaking and acting exactly like Matonhodze, that strange being demanded to know why she teamed up with her accomplices and killed him,” said a source who declined to be named.

The source said the woman is question is reportedly bed-ridden apparently as a result of repeated “torture” by the spirit of the dead man.

It is reported that out of fear, the woman’s husband quickly called one of the senior prison officers to come and see what was happening.

“Upon his arrival the woman slipped into a trance and started confessing that she was the one who masterminded the death of Matonhodze by lightning. She went on to release a list of prison officers whom she claimed assisted her to kill Matonhodze”.

It is alleged that the already stunned senior prison officer had to endure more shivers sent down his spine when the possessed woman revealed that they were also using his “spacious” office as their meeting place to plan their evil missions.

“While in that trance-like state the woman disclosed that she and her accomplices were always meeting at his offices when planning their evil missions.

Still in that state she went on to reveal that they were also using juju to have the matter swept under the carpet by prison authorities.

“As proof the spirit instructed the senior officer to send one of his subordinates to his office to see what was happening.

“When he obeyed the spirit and sent one of the prison guards to his office, he found the woman’s husband there busy sprinkling juju,” said the source.

It is reported that after the shocking discovery and out of fear, the senior prison officer in question has temporarily vacated his office.

This was also after the woman reportedly confessed that she and her team were also responsible for some of the mysterious deaths that had occurred at Khami Prison Complex.

On the day Matonhodze met his fate, he left his home on a fishing expedition to Khami Dam but did not return. The following day his family got worried over his disappearance and reported the matter to the police.

The police conducted a search, but did not find him until the following day when his brother-in-law, who had reported the matter to the police, teamed up with several members of the public and went searching for him.

They discovered his decomposing body floating in the water and was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. B-Metro