Big Mike Tshuma’s son on the run

By Peter Matika

A WARRANT of arrest has been issued against the son of the late Zimbabwe wrestling legend Big Mike Tshuma after he failed to appear in court for selling a house that did not belong to him.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela issued the warrant in October 2019, after David Tshuma (35) reportedly fled to South Africa, where he is said to have sought refuge at a friend’s place in Northgate suburb in Johannesburg.

Tshuma is said to have fled to South Africa after he was granted bail pending trial.

He initially appeared in court on 02 October, with two other suspects, namely Leeroy Chablumears and Wilfred Mafuka on charges of fraud, after they allegedly tried to defraud Mr Jacob Taylor through a plan to sell him a house that did not belong to any of them.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Ndlovu last October.

Ms Ndlovu granted Chablumears and Mafuka $500 bail each, after their lawyers submitted bail applications on their behalf, stating that they were not accomplices in the matter but victims of circumstances.

In granting them bail, Ms Ndlovu ordered them to reside at their given addresses, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report to police at the CID commercial crimes division every Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Tshuma was denied bail, as he was convicted of a similar crime in August this year, where he was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza told the court that the trio tried to defraud Mr Taylor by selling him a house that belonged to someone else.

“On 17 April this year at CIPF Building in Bulawayo, the three tried to defraud Mr Jacob Taylor by selling a house in Kingsdale,” said Mr Mageza.

He said on 10 July 1992 Annie Msindo, who is now late, wrote a will appointing Josephine Madede Kalenga, who is also now late as the sole heir to her estate.

“Msindo had three children, namely Josephine, Regina and Chrispen. On 12 September the same year Msindo passed away resulting in her property being inherited by Josephine, in accordance with her will. On 24 November 1995 Josephine passed away and her estate, registered under DRB 290/ 96 was left to be executed by her husband Peter Billy Hudson Kalenga, who was appointed executor by the Master of High Court in Bulawayo under a letter of administration,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that on 12 June 1998 Kalenga also passed away before winding up the estate, leaving his daughter Louisa Duduzile Banda to pursue the winding up of the estate.

“Sometime in April this year Tshuma and his two accomplices allegedly hatched a plan to defraud Mr Taylor, where they produced fake letters of administration, which allegedly appointed Chablumears as executive-dative of the estate. Armed with these documents the trio approached Mr Taylor and misrepresented to him that they were authorised to sell the property,” said Mr Mageza.B-Metro