Dynamos target seven new signings

By Raymond Jaravaza

The all too familiar pledge to bring in quality players by the powers-that-be at Dynamos before the start of a new season is an old script that fans have become too accustomed to over the last couple of years.

In the aftermath of a somewhat horrible 2019 season, the club executive has once again been called to pacify its restless fans that are itching to see players of value signed by the Harare giants.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that our supporters are restless and want to know which players we are bringing to the team and the changes the coach wants to make ahead of the 2020 season,” said team manager Richard Chihoro.

That Chihoro is an employee of Dynamos, the man who manages the entire squad, and not a member of the all-powerful executive that pulls the strings where money is concerned doesn’t make him less of a target by the fans that want action and not just empty pledges.

Times have changed.

Players nowadays are chasing money and not just the glory of playing for the so called Big Three — Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.

Any chatter, especially on social media of one of the Big Three spending in the off season, puts the other two clubs under immense pressure.

“We have lined up a couple players, but without mentioning their names let me say its two defenders, three attacking midfielders and two strikers. The negotiations have started, the talks are moving well and after the holidays we will wrap up everything and put pen to paper,” said a member of the Dynamos executive.

The emergence of moneybags — FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn — is not helping the Big Three flex their muscles on the local football landscape.

The few decent players on the local scene are now going where the money is and not where reputation used to be made.

Word on the streets is that DeMbare have signed Partson Jaure, a former Prince Edward student Tanaka Chidhodha as well as Nkosilathi Mhlanga of Yadah FC.

“The players you are talking about have been on our wish list for a long time now and it’s only appropriate for us to announce their arrival at Dynamos at the right time,” added the executive member.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has never made it a secret that the quality at his disposal in the just ended season were not championship winning player. B-Metro