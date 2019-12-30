Govt orders radio station to cancel Winky D interview….. moves to ban his music

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s panicking government has ordered the state controlled Power FM radio station to cancel a scheduled interview with Zimdancehall superstar Winky D.

The popular musician, real name Wallace Chirumiko, is set to launch a new album called “Njema” which has unnerved the government because of what it perceives as politically charged songs.

Nehanda Radio sources claim Winky D’s interview with Chamvary set for 1:30 to 2:30pm today has been cancelled with the reason being given that the station will prioritise a sponsored programme.

But Nehanda Radio sources claim the government has even gone further to instruct all radio stations to stop playing his music especially the new album.

“The song Ijipita has thrown the Zanu PF government into panic and they are moving to ban his music. They have already told Power FM to scrap their interview with him,” the source told us.

Meanwhile all is set Winky D’s “Njema Album Launch” at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Tuesday, the 31st of December.

More follows…..