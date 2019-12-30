No joy for Marry Chiwenga….. remanded in custody to January 14

Harare regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere has remanded the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, in custody to January 14 next year when she is expected to be back in court for her routine remand.

Marry Chiwenga, née Mubaiwa stands accused of attempting to kill her husband, the VP, by disconnecting his life support while he was undergoing treatment in hospital this year.

She is accused of illegally transferring almost US$1m (£740,000) overseas to purchase luxury cars and property, and faces additional charges of attempted murder.

Constantino Chiwenga, who played a leading role in ousting Robert Mugabe in a military takeover in 2017, has a serious disease of the oesophagus, which has made eating difficult and has required months of hospital treatment.

VP Chiwenga is in China for medical review and is expected back home soon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed at the weekend.