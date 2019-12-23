Victim arrests two armed robbers in Epworth

By Geraldine Zaranyika

Two armed robbers who got away with US$7 000 after pretending to be police officers, were seen wandering around Epworth by their victim, who, with the help of passers-by, made a citizen’s arrest and handed them over to the police.

The two suspects, Martin Dzowa (33) and Godfrey Chingwidza (27), appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba yesterday facing robbery charges. They were remanded in custody to December 31 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleged that on December 9, Dzowa and Chingwidza and their accomplices who are still at large approached Kudakwashe Bande at his home and bought 20 litres of petrol.

After buying the petrol, the two lied to Bande that they were police officers and they were arresting him for illegally dealing in foreign currency. They dragged Bande and his fuel attendant, Kelvin Songeya, into their getaway vehicle and drove towards Munyuki shopping centre in Epworth.

They demanded a bribe of US$1 000 from Bande and he pleaded with them that he only had US$300 at home. They drove Bande back home, but told him to stay in the car while they called his wife and went into the house claiming that they wanted to conduct a search, again pretending to be police.

Whilst in the house, one of the gang pointed a pistol at Bande’s wife whilst the other took US$7 000 from the wardrobe, on te pretext that they were taking it as exhibit. They also took Bande’s two cellphones.

The gang drove and dumped Bande together with Songeya at Mbizi Game Park.

Bande then made a report at ZRP Epworth.

On December 15, Bande spotted Dzowa in Epworth and he apprehended him with the help of members of the public. On their way to the police station, Bande identified Chingwidze in a parked car in Epworth and he was apprehended too.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Harare man appeared in court facing robbery charges after he robbed his former employer and went away with US$58 497 and $1 500.

Joshua Mugari appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba..

He was remanded in custody to December 30 and advised to apply for bail at the HigCourt.

It is the State’s case that on December 9, Mugari, who was recently fired by the complainant, hatched a plan to rob his former employer.

He went to his former boss’ house with accomplices who entered the house while he remained outside for fear of being recognised.

While in the house, the gang posed as police detectives and accused the complainant of dealing in dangerous drugs. The Herald