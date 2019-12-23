Man steals US$260k from orphans

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare man, Nelson Marimo, has appeared in court on charges of defrauding two orphaned children of US$263 930 left by their parents when they died in a car crash.

Marimo (51) was granted $2 000 bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba on fraud charges and was remanded to January 27 next year.

The court heard that on May 25, 2014, Simon Tirivanhu Marimo and his wife Jaine, were involved in a fatal road traffic accident and left behind two minor children.

The couple had a three-bedroomed house at number 4884 Unit C, Seke, Chitungwiza, plus other assets, including a stand in Mount Pleasant Heights, Harare.

The court heard that on October 20, 2014, Marimo was appointed executor of the estate.

It is alleged that thereafter Marimo, without the knowledge and consent of the Master of the High Court, sold the Mount Pleasant Heights stand for US$45 000 to Mateo and Marry Kimu and converted the proceeds to his own use.

The court heard that Marimo subsequently misrepresented to the Master of the High Court that he intended to sell the same stand in order to raise money to pay fees for the late couple’s children and also to develop the Chitungwiza stand which already had a completed house.

It is alleged that Marimo further received pension, insurance and terminal benefits of the couple totalling US$218 930 from Midlands State University and Glen’s Removals.

He again allegedly converted this money to his own use.

The court heard that upon discovering the suspected offences, the Master of the High Court made a report to the police and investigations led to Marimo’s arrest. The Herald