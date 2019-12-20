Top cop in knife attack on neighbour

By Mashudu Netsianda

A top Bulawayo cop allegedly went berserk and attacked his neighbour with an Okapi knife for allegedly threatening to kill his son.

Justice Rabson (48), a Chief Inspector, who is stationed at Luveve Police Station, on Wednesday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu facing an assault charge.

He was remanded out of custody to January 16.

The prosecutor, Mr Denmark Chihombe said the attack occurred on November 30 at about 6.45PM.

“The accused person picked two police officers from Donnington Police Station and proceeded to attend a scene in West Somerton, Bulawayo. Rabson indicated to the police officers that the complainant was threatening to kill his son,” said Mr Chihombe.

The court heard that upon arrival at West Somerton, Rabson disembarked from his vehicle holding an Okapi knife in his right hand.

He allegedly assaulted Mapungu several times on the face with his open hands and during the scuffle he stabbed him on the right middle finger with the knife.

When Rabson appeared in court he had no lawyer and had to plead with the magistrate to give him time to consult one.

“Your Worship I was just called by the police and I wasn’t aware that I would be appearing in court today. I therefore didn’t get the time to talk to my lawyer. However, I have communicated with him and he said he will be available on January 16,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, another Bulawayo man allegedly assaulted a police officer who was trying to arrest him during night patrols.

Lindani Nkala (39) of Entumbane suburb appeared before Ms Ndlovu facing assault charges.

He was remanded to 28 December on $400 bail. Mr Chihombe said on December 14 at around 11PM, the complainant Constable Pilate Tshuma and his colleagues were on night patrol between 6th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way in Bulawayo’s Central Business District when they spotted Nkala who was among a group of people who were drunk and rowdy as they were coming out of a local bar. The Chronicle