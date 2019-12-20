Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha kicked off stage by fans

GQOM queen Babes Wodumo’s once bright star is seemingly fading.

She was booted off stage by festival-goers who had no interest in being audience to her performance.

The Wololo hitmaker (real name Bongekile Simelane) and her bae, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, were part of the line-up of the Goduka Music Festival.

But fans at the maskandi festival that took place at King Zwelithini Stadium in KZN last week made it clear they didn’t want the duo to perform.

According to a call sheet seen by the SunTeam, Babes was to perform at 2am and Mampintsha from 2.15am to 2.30am.

But when they got on stage, the crowd threw bottles and other objects at them.

Event organiser, Pastor Mjosty, said things got so heated it became unsafe to allow the couple to perform.

Explained Mjosty (real name Mjostan Mbhele): “Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha did arrive at the event but couldn’t perform.

“This as maskandi fans were no longer interested in seeing them, so I advised them to stay backstage for their safety.

“Anyhow, I’ll pay their fee.”

Babes’ manager Nondumiso Simelane and Mampintsha didn’t answer their phones or respond to text messages when sought for comment.

Meanwhile, maskandi artistes Njoko and Nyonemhlophe demanded an apology from the good ol’ pastor for “disrespecting” them. Nyonemhlophe was in the middle of his performance when he was cut off and forced to leave the stage. B-Metro