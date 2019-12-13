Pasuwa set to become Bullets legend

By Grace Chingoma

Callisto Pasuwa moved another inch closer towards winning his second league title with Malawian Premiership side Nyasa Big Bullets.

His men left it until too late before an 88th minute strike by Chiukepo Msowoya sealed a crucial away win over Civil Sporting at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe. Their rivals, Be Forward Wanderers, also kept themselves in contention with a 1-0 win.

Big Bullets have a one-point lead.

Pasuwa and his troops will play their remaining two games at their base at Kamuzu Stadium where they have never lost a match in two years.

Their only two defeats this season were in away matches.

On Sunday Big Bullets will host eighth-placed Moyale Barracks before they conclude the season with a match against seventh-placed TN Stars.

Yesterday, Malawi Daily Times Assistant Editor, Peter Kanjere, told The Herald Pasuwa has made a huge difference at the club.

“Pasuwa has won over very difficult to please Bullets fans after a second round turnaround that has seen the team not only going on top but also brushing aside fellow title contenders with remarkable ease,’’ said Kanjere. “Get me right, Bullets are always league title favourites, they are now chasing an unprecedented 14th title.

‘’But the manner in which Bullets have played under the cool, calm and collected stewardship of Pasuwa is remarkable considering that his squad has been hit by injuries to key players, including captain John Lanjesi, who is out for the rest of the season.

“Pasuwa has placed unwavering faith in novices in his starting 11, has five Super League debutants plucked from the BB reserve team and other lower league clubs.

‘’Players such as Chimwemwe Idana, Charles Petro, Peter Banda, Hassan Kajoke (club leading league scorer with 16 goals) and Nickson Nyasulu.

‘’His Bullets are playing attractive attacking football with so much dynamism, attacking with wing backs using pace and width.

“When he won the title last year we all said it was his predecessor Rodgers Yasin who had done the donkey work but, if Pasuwa wins it, he will no doubt etch his name in Bullets folklore as a legend who has built the next generation of Bullets players.’’ The Herald