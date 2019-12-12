Singer Mbeu lines up international collabos

By Talent Gore

Local Afro-fusion musician Ashton Nyahora, popularly known as Mbeu, is set to collaborate with several international artists to grow his brand .

Following in the footsteps of musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown and Buffalo Souljah who have done collaborations with musicians from other countries, Mbeu is working on a 10-track album featuring renowned American reggae artist Rasun.

Mbeu confirmed he was working with international artists, but could not disclose the release date of the collaboration.

“I promise my fans big things. I’m already working on a 10-track album which features various artists. We are working on collaborations with a Ugandan artist and international reggae artist Rasun,” Mbeu said.

“I have also collaborated with local artists,but breaking into the international market have always been my dream. I’m also working on some dancehall songs as a way to bring diversity.”

Mbeu said he has since finished working on some of the songs on his upcoming album.

Mbeu was optimistic that next year will present him with a lot of opportunities.

‘‘We will be touring North America and I think it will be a great experience for us.”

The Mhodzi Tribe frontman said he was proud of his achievements. ‘‘This talent is God-given. I am not bragging, but I have confidence in the stuff that I make,” he said.

Rasun is an American reggae singer from the Bay Area, California. He has set the international music scene ablaze.

Fusing Reggae and R ‘n’B into a unique sound and he has also featured in over 35 singles, including “Program Director” by OAR, “Independence Day” by Fiji and “Hard to Walk. The Herald