Muzarabani back on the local front

Blessing Muzarabani is back on the local scene and he will feature for Eagles as an overseas player in Zimbabwe’s 2019/20 domestic season which gets underway today.

Eagles are expected to unleash the 23-year-old fast bowler when they face Rhinos in their season-opening Logan Cup match at Harare Sports Club.

Muzarabani had played one Test, 18 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 internationals for Zimbabwe, taking 27 wickets across formats, before he put his international career on hold last year to join the English side Northamptonshire on a three-year Kolpak deal.

Now, boasting some county cricket experience, his return home will definitely spice up the domestic scene, where he made his first-class debut with Rising Stars in the 2017/18 season.

Muzarabani is the only new face at Eagles who have, however, released wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami to join Mountaineers, while all-rounder Luke Jongwe has returned to Tuskers.

Here are the squads for the 2019/20 domestic season:

EAGLES

Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Regis Chakabva, Trevor Garwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tony Munyonga, Cephas Zhuwao, Keith Jaure, Faraz Akram, Patrick Mambo, Daniel Jakiel, Cuthbert Musoko, Kuda Munyede, Rugare Magarira, Tawanda Sithole, Kudzai Maunze, Tinashe Nenhunzi

MOUNTAINEERS

Tinotenda Mawoyo, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, Kudzi Sauramba, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Timycen Maruma, Roy Kaia, Wellington Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, Innocent Kaia, John Masara, Frank Mazvita, Tinashe Chimbambo, William Mashinge, Vincent Masekesa, Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Joylord Gumbi, Tinashe Chiora, Definate Mawadzi, Tafadzwa Muzarawetu, Spencer Magodo, Trevor Mutsamba, Baxton Gopito, Brighton Chapungu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami

RANGERS

Johnathan Campbell, Tinotenda Takodza, Brendan Taylor, Dylan Hondo, Brian Mudzinganyama, Alvin Chiradza, Daniel Zvidzai, Clive Imbayago, Clive Chitumba, Davis Murwendo, Kudakwashe Macheka, Manson Chikowero, Tanunurwa Makoni, Sydney Murombo, Kyle Jarvis, Charlton Tshuma, David Brent

RHINOS

Tafara Chingwara, Walter Matau, Nigel Mupurura, Trevor Gwandu, Remebrance Nyathi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Nyasha Mayavo, Tendai Chisoro, Bothwell Chapungu, Bright Njanji, Neville Madziva, Ronald Masocha, Jameson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Tanyaradzwa Munyaradzi, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Trevor Chibvongodze, Nqobile Ndlovu, Wallace Mubaiwa, Prince Masvaure, Bright Matsiwe, Larvet Masunda, Muhammad Hussain Bhola, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Josh Mawire, Peter Moor, Mkhululi Nyathi, Herbert Chikomba, Nyasha Dube, Tadana Masike, Kudzanai Chizura

TUSKERS

Brian Chari, Nkosana Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Cunningham Ncube, Shoun Handirisi, Aarsh Jha, Luke Jongwe, Ernest Masuku, Christopher Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, Stephen Dzimbanhete, Talent Dzikiti, Jeffrey Muriyengwe, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Hawukose, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Murray, Prince Kaunda, Arnold Shara, Bright Phiri, Mpokuhle Dube, John Nyumbu — zimcricket