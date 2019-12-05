Winky D album this year

By Praise Masvosva

Zim dancehall sensation Winky D has announced that December 31 will be his launch day for the new album.

The new album will be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on the New Year’s Eve.

It’s simply dubbed The Final Shutdown.

His manager Jonathan “Elder” Banda has confirmed the developments and has promised to shed more light in due course.

“I can confirm that we are launching a new project on December 31 but I can’t give you much information right now.

“We will create interactive platforms where we will give you the information.

“What I can confirm for now is the date and the venue,” he said.

The social media has been awash with the information that Bigman as the chanter is fondly known in the circles that he has been working on a new project.

Elder Banda has finally let the cat of the sack after the camp had tried so hard to keep the cards close to their chest.

The show is expected to start at 6pm till the following morning and it can be described as a cross over to 2020.

This year Winky D has kept fans at bay for the long time but he has finally promised to quench their thirsty before year end.

He is expected to take people into 2020 with an overdrive of good music. H-Metro